Certified Refurbished Martha Stewart 1450-PSI 1.4-GPM Electric Pressure Washer
$52 $120
free shipping

That's $90 less than a very similar refurb direct from Snow Joe. You'd also pay almost $100 more for a current-generation new model with similar specs. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Snow Joe via eBay.
  • It's a certified refurbished item with a 2-year comprehensive Allstate warranty.
  • 1.4-GPM flow rate
  • adjustable spray
  • spray gun, soap attachment, and needle cleaning tool
  • Model: MTS-1300PW-MPL
  • Code "PREZDAY20"
  • Expires 2/16/2021
