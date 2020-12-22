New
B&H Photo Video · 47 mins ago
Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker
$150 $230
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $100. (It's also $50 less than you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • In Black.
  • Bluetooth 5.0 and 3.5 mm input
  • 3 class D amplifiers power its dual tweeters and subwoofer
  • Model: 1002481
