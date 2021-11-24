That's $39 less than you'd pay at REI, and one of the best prices we could find for a women's name brand insulated hoodie. Buy Now at Marmot
- In Mandarin Mist Heather at this price.
- Coupon code "HOLIDAY" drops the non-sale color options to $91.
Apply coupon code "HOLIDAY" to save $27 off the list price. Buy Now at Marmot
- In Black or Slate Grey.
Coupon code "DN1119PM-19" cuts it to the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Proozy
Shop a huge selection of Christmas sweaters featuring the likes of The Dude, Darth Vader, Jaws, Mickey Mouse, Olaf, Groot, Marvin the Martian, and many more. Add 2 to your cart to get them for $15 each (which is basically getting 2 for the price of 1). Buy Now at Zavvi
- Shipping adds $4.99.
That's a savings of $15 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- In several colors (Black pictured)
Prices start at $42, and almost 50 styles are on offer. Shop Now at adidas
- adidas Creators Club members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Essentials French Terry 3-Stripes Hoodie for $48 (low by $12).
Prices start from $115.99 on this selection of items that have the highest warmth rating of all apparel in Marmot's sale section. Shop Now at Marmot
- Pictured is the Marmot Men's Tribeca Jacket for $214.99 (low by $44).
Save on a selection of men's, women's, and kids' Gore-Tex jackets and accessories. Shop Now at Marmot
- Marmot Men's ROM 2.0 Hoodie pictured in Enamel Blue for $129 ($86 off).
Save on jackets, gloves, and hats in the NanoPro collection- designed as a lightweight and breathable, yet waterproof material. This discount beats our mention from two weeks ago of up to 49% off. Shop Now at Marmot
- Pictured is the Marmot Men's PreCip Eco Print Jacket for $44.99 ($65 off)
That's the best price we could find by $38. Buy Now at Marmot
There are discounts on shorts, jeans, and pants suitable for fall trekking in this sale. Shop Now at Marmot
- Pictured are the Marmot Men's Portal Pants for $62.99 (a $12 low)
Save on this selection of around 50 men's and women's pants, tights, and jackets. Shop Now at Marmot
- Pictured are the Marmot Men's EVODry Torreys Pants for $119.99 (low by $40).
That is $54 off and the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Marmot
- 600d 100% polyester oxford
- 135d HD 100% polyester lining
- 23-liter capacity
- padded laptop sleeve and tablet sleeve
- external water bottle pocket
- padded shoulder harness with sternum strap
It's $53 under list, tied with last year's Black Friday mentioon (but this year is available in more sizes), and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Marmot
- Available at this price in Classic Blue / Arctic Navy.
-
