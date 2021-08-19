Marcy Roman Chair / Hyper-Extension Bench for $58
eBay
Marcy Roman Chair / Hyper-Extension Bench
$58 $300
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $24. Although most retailers charge at least $140.

  • Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
Features
  • steel frame construction
  • adjustable ankle pads
  • Model: JD-3.1
