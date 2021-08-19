Marcy Roman Chair / Hyper-Extension Bench for $58

It's the lowest price we could find by $24. Although most retailers charge at least $140. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- steel frame construction
- adjustable ankle pads
- Model: JD-3.1
That's the best price we could find by $240. Buy Now at Amazon
- It usually ships within 3 to 5 days.
- adjustable back pad
- nylon pulleys reinforced with sealed bearings
- 1" chrome plated guide rods
- includes shiver bar, ankle strap, link chains, 2 handles, and "V" bar
- Model: SM-4008
It's $213 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- No dumbbells are included.
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- accommodates all dumbbell styles and sizes
- heavy grade steel frame construction with powder coat finish
- measures 37" x 24" x 32"
- Model: DBR96
Coupon code "DN17285634" saves $51 off list, making it the lowest price we found by $21. Buy Now at Costway
- nonslip footpads and handles
- PVC/PU covered leg cushion
- steel construction
- supports 265-lbs.
- adjustable height
- transport wheels
Save on a variety of items including audio equipment, cell phone accessories, networking cables, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Most items in this selection ship free; otherwise shipping starts at $3.99.
Apply coupon code "FZCAN2DR" for a savings of $52. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Kasamina via Amazon.
- four 5.5-lb. plates, four 4.4-lb. plates, and four 3.3-lb. plates
- 12 weight plates, 2 dumbbell handles, and 1 barbell rod
- nonslip neoprene handles
- rubber-coated plates
At $63 off, it's $13 less than we saw it in March and a low today by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sales01fuzh_8 via eBay.
- adjusts from 6.6-lbs., 15-lbs., 25-lbs., 33-lbs., and 44-lbs.
- nylon covered, steel core plates
- silicone covered handle
- rotating 5-gear dial
- tray lock system
Shop a range of discounted capacity options from $33.99 for the ZSLIM 500MB/S option (low by $6). Shop Now at eBay
That is $38 off the list price, and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by toolsmithdirect via eBay
- one 1/4" and one 3/8"
- Model: 940009
It's $52 under list and a low price for a car part like this one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Fhcover via eBay.
- 43" x 11"
- Wash with hose/power washer
- Model: F16408BLACK
