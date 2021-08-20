Marcy Multi-Purpose Adjustable Workout Bench for $52
eBay · 37 mins ago
Marcy Multi-Purpose Adjustable Workout Bench
$52 $140
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
  • upright, incline, decline, and flat backpad positions
  • leg raise assist handles
  • adjustable ankle pad
  • 48" x 26.5" x 42"
  • Model: SB228
