$34 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere.
- Get this price via coupon code "PREP4SPRING".
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Includes driver, battery, charger, and bag
- 2 speeds
- Daul LED lights
- Model: XDT15R1B
- UPC: 088381847421
$94 less than buying a new kit elsewhere. Although, most charge $399.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 18V LXT Cordless Lithium-Ion Brushless 1/2" Hammer Driver Drill
- 18V LXT Cordless Lithium-Ion Brushless 3-Speed Impact Driver
- two 18V 5 Ah LXT Lithium-Ion Batteries
- rapid charger
- tool case
- Model: XT268T-R
It's the best price we could find by $77.
- It's available for store pickup only. Stock varies by location.
- 600 ft-lb. max torque
- heavy duty twin hammer mechanism
- adjustable power regulator
- Model: DWMT70774
That's $30 under list, and the best price we could find by $7.
- Battery and charger are not included.
- 3 LED lights w/ 20 second delay after trigger release
- anti-slip comfort grip
- Model: DCF880B
That's a total savings of $129 off list ($30 for the impact wrench, and another $99 for the battery kit).
- Add the impact wrench to cart, and the battery kit adds automatically.
- Shipping is unavailable for the battery, so opt for pickup to get this deal.
- includes battery and charger
- 165 ft-lbs max torque
- variable speed trigger
- hog ring anvil
- Model: CMCF910B
It's $42 under list and the best price we could find by $35.
Update: It's now $154.03.
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/4" Impact Driver
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/2" Compact Drill Driver
- 2 batteries, charger, and contractor bag
- Model: DCK240C2
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
Save up to $350 on a selection of laptops from Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Microsoft, and more, including gaming, touch, chromebooks, 4K, and 2-in-1 models. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the HP OMEN 10th-Gen i7 15.6" 4K Gaming Laptop for $1,449.99 (low by $349).
It's the best price we could find by $15.
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
Spend up to 50% less on major brands like DeWalt, Makita, and Bosch by shopping certified refurbs. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Craftsman 20V Impact Driver Kit for $69.99 ($30 off).
- All items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
That's the best price we could find by $12.
- Usually ships within
1 to 2 months2 to 5 weeks.
- S2 steel construction
- manganese phosphate surface
- precision machined tips
- Model: E-00038
That's a $14 low.
- includes bits and sockets for drilling, driving, and fastening
- Model: B-49373
These start at $6 on third party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- C-clip securely retains 1” bits in the holder
- Model: A-96920
$9 under our mention from October and it's the best deal we've seen. You'd pay $119 for a new one elsewhere.
- Sold by Rafsupply via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3,700 RPM motor
- compact ergonomic design
- heavy gauge
- Model: XSS02ZR
More Offers
- Compact and ergonomic design at only 5-5/16"
- Weighs only 2. 6 lbs. With battery for reduced operator fatigue
- Ideal for working in tight spaces
- Variable 2-speed (0-1, 300/0-3, 000 RPM & 0-1, 600/0-3, 900 IPM) for a wide range of fastening applications
- Assist mode (a-mode) feature helps eliminate "screw cam-out" And "cross threading" By driving at low speed until tightening begins
- Model: XDT15R1B
- UPC: 088381847421
