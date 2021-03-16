New
Certified Refurb Makita 18V LXT Sub-Compact Impact Driver Kit
$75 $238
That's $34 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Get this price via coupon code "PREP4SPRING".
  • It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
  • Includes driver, battery, charger, and bag
  • 2 speeds
  • Daul LED lights
  • Model: XDT15R1B
  • UPC: 088381847421
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Makita XDT15R1B 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Sub-Compact Brushless Cordless Impact Driver Kit (2.0Ah)
$182

Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Compact and ergonomic design at only 5-5/16"
  • Weighs only 2. 6 lbs. With battery for reduced operator fatigue
  • Ideal for working in tight spaces
  • Variable 2-speed (0-1, 300/0-3, 000 RPM & 0-1, 600/0-3, 900 IPM) for a wide range of fastening applications
  • Assist mode (a-mode) feature helps eliminate "screw cam-out" And "cross threading" By driving at low speed until tightening begins
  • Model: XDT15R1B
  • UPC: 088381847421
↑ less
