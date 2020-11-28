That's $69 less than the best we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Outlets via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- variable speed
- charger
- battery
- case
- Model: XDT11R
Expires 11/30/2020
That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by We Are Tools via eBay.
- variable speed up to 2,900 rpm
- up to 1,460 in. lbs. of torque
- all-metal gear housing
- LED worklight
- Model: XDT11Z
It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Item is in like new condition and includes a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Battery & charger sold separately.
- variable speed up to 2,300 rpm
- up to 1,420 in. lbs. of torque
- LED worklight
- Model: XDT04Z
It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- variable speed up to 2,300 rpm
- up to 1,420 in. lbs. of torque
- LED worklight
- Model: XDT04Z
That's a $10 drop from last month's mention, and $75 less than buying a new one elsewhere. Given the strength of the warranty, why pay more? Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DeWalt via eBay
- A 2-year DeWalt warranty applies
- 1/4" hex
- keyless chuck
- 3,600RPM
- 3 LEDs w/ 20-second delay after trigger release
- battery
- Model: DCF885L1
That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- batteries sold separately
- 2,750rpm maximum speed
- up to 1,500 in. lbs. of torque
- Model: 2656-80
It's $9 under the lowest price we could find for a new one, although most stores charge at least $129. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 1,500 in-lbs max torque
- 2,800 RPM max variable speed
- 3,200 IPM
- LED light
- 2 18V lithium-ion SlimPack batteries
- Model: 25618-02-RT
- UPC: 000346393477
Save on over 800 items. Headphones start at $17, small appliances at $20, and power tools at $28, among other savings. Shop Now at eBay
- All certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on over 18 items including headphones from $60, speakers from $85, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Certified Refurbished Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $130 pictured ($70 off).
Save on wide variety of over 11,000 items including car chargers, memory cards, smart displays, small appliances, video games, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Chefman 10L Multifunction Digital Air Fryer for $69.99 (low by $60).
Take $25 off orders of $100 or more on over 300 Makita tools. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Makita 2-Gallon Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum for $155.18.
It's $145 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 1/2" driver-drill w/ 2-speeds
- variable speed impact driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- recipro saw
- 18V LXT vacuum
- 18V LXT LED flashlight
- two 18V LXT lithium-ion 3Ah Batteries
- charger
- tool bag
- Model: XT614SX1
- UPC: 088381888479
Save on drills, circular saws, angle grinders, rotary hammers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Makita 18V LXT Li-Ion 6-1/2" Circular Saw for $74.99 ($55 off).
That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- 15-AMP direct drive motor
- dual post compound pivoting arm
- shaft lock for blade changes
- 4,600-RPM
- includes vertical vise, blade, wrench, and triangular rule
- Model: LS1040
- UPC: 883812010722, 061346130233, 088381020107, 728639290592
