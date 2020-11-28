New
eBay · 41 mins ago
Certified Refurb Makita 18V 1/4" Hex Impact Driver Kit
$100 $190
free shipping

That's $69 less than the best we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Outlets via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • variable speed
  • charger
  • battery
  • case
  • Model: XDT11R
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/30/2020
    Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Impact Wrenches & Drivers eBay Makita
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 47% -- $100 Buy Now