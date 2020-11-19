New
Certified Refurb Makita Li-Ion Compact Hammer Driver-Drill Kit
$130 $300
free shipping

It's $43 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • 480 in./lb. max torque
  • 2 speed design
  • rubberized grip
  • built-in dual LED lights
  • reversible belt clip
  • includes drill, charger, battery, belt clip, and tool case
  • Model: XPH10R
