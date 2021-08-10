Makita LXT 18V Cordless Brushed Reciprocating Saw (Tool Only) for $105 for Ace members
New
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Makita LXT 18V Cordless Brushed Reciprocating Saw (Tool Only)
$105 for Ace members $119
pickup

That's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • This price is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Features
  • includes blade (battery and charger are not included)
  • variable speed motor
  • tool-less blade change system
  • soft grip handle
  • Model: XRJ04Z
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/31/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Power Saws Ace Hardware Makita
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Ace Hardware 11% -- $105 Buy Now
eBay   $68 (exp 9 mos ago) -- Check Price