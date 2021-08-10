Makita LXT 18V Cordless Brushed Reciprocating Saw (Tool Only) for $105 for Ace members

That's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This price is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- includes blade (battery and charger are not included)
- variable speed motor
- tool-less blade change system
- soft grip handle
- Model: XRJ04Z
Expires 8/31/2021
That's the best price we could find by $35.
Update: The price increased to $99. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1000-lb. capacity
- Model: DWX725
- UPC: 885911078597
Take half off by applying coupon code "SMNOYQB4". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by HIdalgo via Amazon.
- LED light
- 2.0mAh battery
- tool-free blade change
- quick-change metal collets
- 4-position orbital setting
- ±45⁰ bevel cutting
- up to 2,200-SPM
- variable speed control
- 3/4" stroke length
- includes 3 wood blades, 3 metal blades, battery and charger, hex key, and scale ruler
- Model: MTW500B
It's the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Amazon
- Battery NOT included.
- Sold by Neandertool via Amazon.
- LED light
- 2,800 SPM
- brushless motor
- variable speed trigger
- tool-free blade release
- Model: DCS369B
That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 4000 rpm
- charger not included
- 8T blade and hex wrench
- Model: CMCS500B
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on a selection of power tools including drills, compound miter saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Eligible items are marked.
- This offer is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max 6.5" Cordless Circular Saw for $99.99 after rewards ($20 off).
This is the best price we found by $17. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- measures 48" H x 24" W x 12" D
- supports 55-lbs. per shelf
- interconnectable design
- Model: 91088-1C
It's $4 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. It's the best price we could find today by at least $3. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- You'll need to log into your Ace Reward account to get this price. (It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- secured stacking and transport of up to 3 at once
- removable dividers
- Model: STST14021
It's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 speed settings
- 1/8" random orbit action
- one-touch speed control
- Model: XOB01Z
- UPC: 088381658577
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Includes a dust bag and plastic tool case
- Model: BO5030K
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|11%
|--
|$105
|Buy Now
|eBay
|$68 (exp 9 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
