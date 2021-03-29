That's $10 under our mention from 2 weeks ago and the best we've seen for a certified refurb item. (It's $54 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today.) Apply coupon code "PAYLESSCR" to get this deal. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- cordless Li-ion 3/8" driver drill
- cordless Li-ion 1/4" impact driver
- two 12V Li-ion batteries
- 12V battery charger
- tool bag
- Model: CT226
- UPC: 784497265400, 088381801126
That's $10 under what you'd pay at CPO direct, although most sellers charge at least $299. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- includes 2 batteries, charger, carry bag, blade, belt clip
- 4-mode driving speed
- brushless motor
- Model: 2593-22
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dealgenius via eBay.
Figures start at $13, games start at $11 (before shipping.) Shop Now at eBay
- for orders less than $35, shipping adds $3.99
- pictured is Apex Construct Standard Edition for PS4 for $10.99 ($19 off)
- sold by Best Buy via eBay
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
Save on the Galaxy S20 range, the Galaxy Watch 3 and Active 2 ranges, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the open-box Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G 128GB Android Phone for Verizon for $549.99 ($350 less than factory-sealed).
That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Usually ships within
1 to 2 months2 to 5 weeks.
- S2 steel construction
- manganese phosphate surface
- precision machined tips
- Model: E-00038
That's a $14 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes bits and sockets for drilling, driving, and fastening
- Model: B-49373
Home Depot charges $2 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Pulse torsion rings
- Feature precision machined tips, pulse torsion rings, an optimized torsion zone, and unique steel
- Model: E-01644
It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 exterior pockets
- reinforced handles
- includes shoulder strap
- measures 20" x 10" x 11"
- Model: 831303-9
