Certified Refurb Makita CXT 12V Cordless Impact & Drill Driver Combo Kit
$85 $160
That's $10 under our mention from 2 weeks ago and the best we've seen for a certified refurb item. (It's $54 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today.) Apply coupon code "PAYLESSCR" to get this deal. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • cordless Li-ion 3/8" driver drill
  • cordless Li-ion 1/4" impact driver
  • two 12V Li-ion batteries
  • 12V battery charger
  • tool bag
  • Model: CT226
  • UPC: 784497265400, 088381801126
  • Code "PAYLESSCR"
  • Expires 4/3/2021
