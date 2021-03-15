Apply coupon code "PREP4SPRING20" for a savings of $24, which puts it $45 under what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item and comes with a 2 year All State warranty.
- cordless lithium-ion 3/8" driver drill
- cordless lithium-ion 1/4" impact driver
- 2 x 12V Max CXT lithium-ion batteries
- 12V Max CXT lithium-ion battery charger
- tool bag
- Model: CT226
- UPC: 784497265400, 088381801126
That's $8 under the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- LED work light
- variable speed trigger
- includes 1.5mAh battery and charger
- drill features 3/8" keyless chuck
- Model: HCC2020
- UPC: 886098003105
That's $22 under the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Bosch 12V 3/8" Drill Driver
- Bosch 12V 1/4" Hex Impact Driver
- 2 12V lithium-ion batteries with charger
- Model: CLPK22-120
- UPC: 000346432978, 000346449372
That's the best price we could find today by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/2" drill/driver
- reciprocating saw
- circular saw with 6 1/2" carbide blade
- LED work light
- 20V MAX 2.0Ah lithium ion battery
- 20V MAX 4.0Ah lithium ion battery charger
- Model: DCK445D1M1
- UPC: 885911696418
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
Save up to $350 on a selection of laptops from Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Microsoft, and more, including gaming, touch, chromebooks, 4K, and 2-in-1 models. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the HP OMEN 10th-Gen i7 15.6" 4K Gaming Laptop for $1,449.99 (low by $349).
Apply code "PREP4SPRING20" to take an extra 20% off orders of $75 or more. Save on over 300 items including grass trimmers from $39, drills from $42, saws from $46, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- $150 max discount.
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Usually ships within
1 to 2 months2 to 5 weeks.
- S2 steel construction
- manganese phosphate surface
- precision machined tips
- Model: E-00038
That's a $14 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes bits and sockets for drilling, driving, and fastening
- Model: B-49373
These start at $6 on third party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- C-clip securely retains 1” bits in the holder
- Model: A-96920
It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 exterior pockets
- reinforced handles
- includes shoulder strap
- measures 20" x 10" x 11"
- Model: 831303-9
