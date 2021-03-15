New
Certified Refurb Makita CXT 12V 1/4" Impact and 3/8" Drill Driver Kit
$94 $118
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PREP4SPRING20" for a savings of $24, which puts it $45 under what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item and comes with a 2 year All State warranty.
  • cordless lithium-ion 3/8" driver drill
  • cordless lithium-ion 1/4" impact driver
  • 2 x 12V Max CXT lithium-ion batteries
  • 12V Max CXT lithium-ion battery charger
  • tool bag
  • Model: CT226
  • UPC: 784497265400, 088381801126
  • Code "PREP4SPRING20"
  • Expires 3/23/2021
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Makita CXT 12V Li-Ion 1/4" Impact Driver and 3/8" Drill Driver Kit
$215

Buy Now at Walmart

  • 3/8 inches Driver Drill with 2 speeds (0 450 & 0 1,700 RPM) delivers upto 250 inches pounds of Max Torque
  • 3/8 inches Driver Drill features a compact design at only 7 7/16 inches long and weighs only 2.8 pounds with battery for reduced operator fatigue
  • Impact Driver with variable speed (0 2,600 RPM & 0 2,400 IPM) delivers upto 970 inches pounds of Max Torque
  • Impact Driver features a compact design at only 6 1/8 inches long and weighs only 2.2 pounds with battery for reduced operator fatigue
  • Ergonomically designed handles with rubberized soft grips provide increased comfort. Not compatible with 12V max pod style tools, batteries and chargers
  • Model: CT226
  • UPC: 784497265400, 088381801126
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 41% $77 (exp 5 mos ago) $94 Buy Now
Walmart   -- $215 Check Price
Amazon   $172 (exp 1 day ago) -- Check Price