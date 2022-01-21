This is $19 less than the best price we found for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay
- includes tool case
- 11,000 RPM
- Model: GA4030K
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- machined tips
- S2 steel construction
- includes 29 1" insert bits, five 2" power bits, two 3 1/2" power bits, one insert bit holder, and three 1-3/4" nut drivers
- Model: A-98332
Save on over
100 30 items, including power tools from popular brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Bosch, Craftsman, Black + Decker, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Brushless Cordless Drill Set w/ 2 Batteries and Charger for $99 ($60 off).
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping. Orders over $45 ship free.
It's the best deal we could find by $178. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 14-1/4" depth-of-cut
- self-lubricating
- 15-amp Dual-Field motor
- Model: SPT55-11
Purchase a Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless 3-Tool Combo Kit for $159 or $299, and receive a free tool. There are 2 kit options, each with 11 free tool options. Shop Now at Home Depot
That is a $30 drop from the list price and at least $5 under what other retailers charge. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Corrosion resistant black oxide coating
- 135 degree split point tip
- Model: 48-89-1561
This is a $56 low today and within three bucks of the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ielectrica via eBay.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution QLED display
- Bixby intelligent voice assistant, Alexa
- 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports
- 802.11ac WiFi
- Model: QN32LS03TBFXZA
It's a great sale for sneakers that are over the $45 threshold or for stocking up on cheap athleisure basics. Shop Now at eBay
- The extra 25% off will be deducted in cart.
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Copa Nationale Shoes for $47.25 (low by $43)
- Sold by adidas via eBay
Nearly 6,000 styles are discounted, including T-shirts, shorts, shoes, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the PUMA Men's Essentials Hoodie for $19.99 (low by $10)
Save on everything from the iPhone 4 all the way to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box and refurbished items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
It's $185 off list and $84 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Makita XFD11ZB 18V LXT Sub-Compact 1/2" Driver Drill
- Makita XDT15ZB 18V LXT Sub-Compact Impact Driver
- two Makita BL1820B 18V LXT 2 Ah Compact Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Makita DC18RC 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Rapid Optimum Charger
- tool bag
- Model: CX200RB
- UPC: 088381829243
