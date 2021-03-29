New
Certified Refurb Makita 18V Square Impact Wrench Kit
$396 $440
Snag this kit for $52 under what you'd pay for a new unit when you apply coupon code "PAYLESSCR". Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by toolup via eBay.
  • 740-ft. lbs. of maximum torque
  • 3-speed power selection switch
  • built-in dual LED lights
  • forward/reverse switch
  • includes 18V LXT Lithium-Ion 5.0mAh battery, charger, and tool bag
  • Model: XWT08T
  • Code "PAYLESSCR"
  • Expires 4/3/2021
