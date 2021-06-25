Makita 18V LXT Li-ion Impact Driver for $59
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Makita 18V LXT Li-ion Impact Driver (No Battery)
$59 $180
free shipping

Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to get the best price we've seen. It's $40 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • variable speed up to 2,300 rpm
  • up to 1,420 in. lbs. of torque
  • LED worklight
  • Model: XDT04Z
  • UPC: 088381656856, 784497064782
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
  • Expires 6/29/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Impact Wrenches & Drivers eBay Makita
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers

Makita 18V LXT Li-Ion Impact Driver for $84
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Makita 18V LXT Li-Ion Impact Driver
$84 $180

It's $96 under list price.

Features
  • Makita-Built 4-Pole Motor Delivers Industrial Fastening Power in a Compact Size
  • Variable speed (0-2,300 RPM & 0-3,200 IPM) for a wide range of fastening applications
  • Compact and ergonomic design at only 5-7/16" long and convenient one-touch 1/4" hex chuck for quick bit changes
  • Weighs only 3.3 lbs. with battery (battery not included) for reduced operator fatigue
  • If this tool is purchased in the New category it should come in retail packaging. Please contact Amazon if you receive a tool without retail packaging from the New category.
  • Model: XDT04Z
  • UPC: 088381656856, 784497064782
↑ less
Buy Now
Makita 18V LXT Li-Ion Impact Driver for $117
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Makita 18V LXT Li-Ion Impact Driver
$117 $180

It's $63 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • Makita-Built 4-Pole Motor Delivers Industrial Fastening Power in a Compact Size
  • Variable speed (0-2,300 RPM & 0-3,200 IPM) for a wide range of fastening applications
  • Compact and ergonomic design at only 5-7/16" long and convenient one-touch 1/4" hex chuck for quick bit changes
  • Weighs only 3.3 lbs. with battery (battery not included) for reduced operator fatigue
  • If this tool is purchased in the New category it should come in retail packaging. Please contact Amazon if you receive a tool without retail packaging from the New category.
  • Model: XDT04Z
  • UPC: 088381656856, 784497064782
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 66% $69 (exp 3 days ago) $59 Buy Now
Walmart 53% -- $84 Check Price
Amazon 34% -- $117 Check Price