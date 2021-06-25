Makita 18V LXT Li-ion Impact Driver for $59

Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to get the best price we've seen. It's $40 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- variable speed up to 2,300 rpm
- up to 1,420 in. lbs. of torque
- LED worklight
- Model: XDT04Z
- UPC: 088381656856, 784497064782
Apply coupon code "TRRN8VJQ" for a savings of $18 Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Yellow.
- Sold by Vigrue King of Screw via Amazon.
- flexible shaft
- 7 torque settings
- includes 45 accessories
- 2 position handle w/ LED light
Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to get this deal. That's at least $2 less than you'd pay for a new one from a 3rd-party reseller, although major retailers charge at least $79 new. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Outlets via eBay.
- 0 to 2,500 RPM
- 1,000 in-lbs. maximum torque
- on-board battery fuel gauge
- Model: 2462-20
It's $221 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- 4-mode drive control with bolt removal
- Redlink Plus Intelligence overload protection
- includes 1/2" impact wrench, LED light stick, impact socket set, two M18 REDLITHIUM 5.0Ah batteries, charger, protective rubber boot, & contractor bag
- Model: 2767-22SS
Follow the instructions below to get this deal – it's a savings of $136 compared to buying these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- To get this deal:
- Add the Drill & Driver kit to your cart for $399.99
- Search "2808954" to see the Milwaukee M18 Hackzall Reciprocating Saw, and it to your cart
- Search "2236909" to see the Milwaukee M18 100-Lumen LED Flashlight, and add that to your cart
- In-cart, the saw and flashlight will be free.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- includes 1/2" hammer drill, 1/4" hex impact driver, two M18 battery packs, one multi-voltage charger, belt clip, bit holder, and carrying case
- Model: 2997-22
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
It's almost half of the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Monster Blue
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay
That's $2 under our previous mention and a $17 low today. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes bits and sockets for drilling, driving, and fastening
- Model: B-49373
Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to save $12. It's $58 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- brushless motor
- speed lock
- cruise control lever
- variable speed trigger
- Model: XBU03Z
It's $31 less than buying it new elsewhere and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- up to 3,000 strokes per minute
- tool-less blade exchange
- LED work light
- Model: XRJ01Z
Coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" drops it to $25 under the best price we could find for a new one, although most charge over $89. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 1500 RPM
- tilting base for bevel cuts
- 1" max cutting depth
- Model: SH02Z-R
It's $96 under list price.
It's $63 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Makita-Built 4-Pole Motor Delivers Industrial Fastening Power in a Compact Size
- Variable speed (0-2,300 RPM & 0-3,200 IPM) for a wide range of fastening applications
- Compact and ergonomic design at only 5-7/16" long and convenient one-touch 1/4" hex chuck for quick bit changes
- Weighs only 3.3 lbs. with battery (battery not included) for reduced operator fatigue
- If this tool is purchased in the New category it should come in retail packaging. Please contact Amazon if you receive a tool without retail packaging from the New category.
- Model: XDT04Z
- UPC: 088381656856, 784497064782
Sign In or Register