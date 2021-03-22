New
Certified Refurbished Makita 18V 1.5 Ah 0.35" Hex Impact Driver Kit
$122 $250
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" to get this deal. That's $128 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay,
  • up to 2,300 rpm
  • 1/4" hex chuck
  • anti-overloading, over-discharging, over-heating features
  • built-in fan
  • includes 2 batteries, charger, carry bag
  • Model: XDT04CW
  • Code "PAYLESS15"
  • Expires 3/29/2021
