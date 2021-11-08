That's the lowest price we could find by $300. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by RAF Supply via eBay.
- cyclonic air intake
- self-tensioning belt
- includes: universal wrench; Torx wrench; carburetor screwdriver; adapter ring
- Model: EK6101
-
-
-
It's a low by $32, most stores charge $499 or more.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- brushless motor
- electronic speed control
- automatic speed change technology
- Model: XPS01PTJ
It's $20 under list price.
- 5,800 RPM motor
- 2 built in LED lights
- bevel capacity: 0 degree to 56 degree
- cutting capacity: 2" to 0.5" at 90 degrees
That's $90 under the best price we could find for a brand new one.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Rafsupply via eBay.
- Vertical Vise
- Dust Bag
- Triangular Rule
- 10" x 5/8" 60T Micro-Polished Miter Saw Blade
- Hex Wrench
- Model: LS1019L
Take half off with coupon code "50CP38X7", making this a low by $60.
- Sold by ELF Tools via Amazon.
- 20V 2.0mAh Lithium-Ion battery and charger
- 13.2-feet/s chain speed
- pure copper motor
- rotatable protective baffle
- includes screwdriver and oil bottle
Outside of price-matched stores, it's the best price we found by $3.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- adjustable miter gauge for 0° to 60° angled cuts
- includes 5 T-Shank blades and a rip fence
- Model: WX572L
That's a savings of nearly $8.
- 24T carbide tipped blade
- rip guide
- vacuum adapter
- blade wrench
- Model: GCS445SE
That's the lowest price we could find by $19.
- Sold by etechdirect via eBay.
- 8" bar and chain
- electronic ignition
- oil-free function
- Model: P5452
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage.
Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Get savings on a huge assortment of DeWalt tools and workshop equipment, including saws, drills, impact drivers, & more.
- Some items show pricing at checkout.
DeWalt 15A Compact Jobsite Table Saw w/ Stand for
$399 ($100 off).
You'd pay $15 more direct from the brand.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
In Light Grey Heather.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more.
Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's the lowest price we could find by $9.
- 32 1" insert bits
- 10 2" power bits
- 2" socket adapter
- two insert bit holders
- two 3-1/2" power bits
- three 1-3/4" nut drivers
- Model: A-98348
You'd pay $5 more via Ace Hardware.
- Precision machined tips
- Calibrated heat treating process
- For use with high torque impact drivers and driver-drills
- Model: A-98326
That's $2 less than our mention from last month, and the lowest price we could find by $7.
- machined tips
- S2 steel construction
- includes 29 1" insert bits, five 2" power bits, two 3 1/2" power bits, one insert bit holder, and three 1-3/4" nut drivers
- Model: A-98332
You'd pay $11 more from CPO direct.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Makita XFD11ZB 18V LXT Sub-Compact 1/2" Driver Drill
- Makita XDT15ZB 18V LXT Sub-Compact Impact Driver
- two Makita BL1820B 18V LXT 2 Ah Compact Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Makita DC18RC 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Rapid Optimum Charger
- tool bag
- Model: CX200RB
- UPC: 088381829243
