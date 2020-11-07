New
Refurb Makita 1" AVT SDS-Plus D-Handle Rotary Hammer
$110 $230
That's at least $79 less than you'd pay for a new one and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • A two-year Allstate warranty is included.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • 2.1-foot-lbs
  • 13.1-foot cord length
  • 0-1100 rpm no load speed
  • Model: HR2641-R
