Makita CXT 12V 1/4" Impact and 3/8" Drill Driver Kit for $81
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Makita CXT 12V 1/4" Impact and 3/8" Drill Driver Kit
$81 $175
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" to drop it to $80.74. That's $58 less than you'd pay for a brand new one and the best price we've seen in nearly 18 months. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year allstate warranty.
Features
  • cordless Li-ion 3/8" driver drill
  • cordless Li-ion 1/4" impact driver
  • two 12V Li-ion batteries
  • 12V battery charger
  • tool bag
  • Model: CT226
  • UPC: 784497265400, 088381801126
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PICKCR4SUMMER"
  • Expires 6/1/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Power Tool Combo Sets eBay Makita
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers

Makita CXT 12V Cordless Impact & Drill Driver Combo Kit for $188
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Makita CXT 12V Cordless Impact & Drill Driver Combo Kit
$188

Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • cordless Li-ion 3/8" driver drill
  • cordless Li-ion 1/4" impact driver
  • two 12V Li-ion batteries
  • 12V battery charger
  • tool bag
  • Model: CT226
  • UPC: 784497265400, 088381801126
↑ less
Buy Now
Makita CXT 12V Cordless Impact & Drill Driver Combo Kit for $213
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Makita CXT 12V Cordless Impact & Drill Driver Combo Kit
$213

Features
  • cordless Li-ion 3/8" driver drill
  • cordless Li-ion 1/4" impact driver
  • two 12V Li-ion batteries
  • 12V battery charger
  • tool bag
  • Model: CT226
  • UPC: 784497265400, 088381801126
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 53% $85 (exp 1 mo ago) $81 Buy Now
Amazon   $188 (exp 2 wks ago) $188 Check Price
Walmart   $214 (exp 1 mo ago) $213 Check Price