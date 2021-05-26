Makita CXT 12V 1/4" Impact and 3/8" Drill Driver Kit for $81

Apply coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" to drop it to $80.74. That's $58 less than you'd pay for a brand new one and the best price we've seen in nearly 18 months. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year allstate warranty.
- cordless Li-ion 3/8" driver drill
- cordless Li-ion 1/4" impact driver
- two 12V Li-ion batteries
- 12V battery charger
- tool bag
- Model: CT226
- UPC: 784497265400, 088381801126
It's $311 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tool Up via Amazon.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- M18 Brushed Drill Driver
- M18 1/4" Impact Driver
- M18 Hackzall
- M18 LED Work Light
- 2 batteries, charger, and bag
- Model: 2695-24
- UPC: 045242253159
That's $7 less than our previous mention and a low by $17 today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- includes 2 batteries, charger, carry bag, blade, belt clip
- 4-mode driving speed
- brushless motor
- Model: 2593-22
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
While many retailers are still reeling from a shortage of bicycles that could last until 2022, we wanted to point you to some great bikes from a global leader in the industry that are still within a decent price point. Whether you want the thrill of biking a mountain trail or just cruising on the tarmac, adults and kids can find something to get them out of the house and enjoying the great outdoors. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Eurobike XC550 49cm 21 Speed Bike for $255.55 ($13 low).
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
That's the best we've seen at $4 under our March mention and a current low by $118. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Brandjc17 via eBay.
- In Monster Blue.
That's $2 under our previous mention and a $17 low today. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes bits and sockets for drilling, driving, and fastening
- Model: B-49373
More Offers
- cordless Li-ion 3/8" driver drill
- cordless Li-ion 1/4" impact driver
- two 12V Li-ion batteries
- 12V battery charger
- tool bag
- Model: CT226
- UPC: 784497265400, 088381801126
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|53%
|$85 (exp 1 mo ago)
|$81
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$188 (exp 2 wks ago)
|$188
|Check Price
|Walmart
|$214 (exp 1 mo ago)
|$213
|Check Price
Sign In or Register