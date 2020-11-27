New
eBay · 19 mins ago
Certified Refurb Makita 18-volt LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Compact Reciprocating Saw (Bare Tool)
$71 $120
free shipping

That's at least $18 less than you'd pay for a new one in local hardware stores. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Features
  • up to 3,000 strokes per minute
  • tool-less blade exchange
  • LED work light
  • Model: XRJ01Z
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 19 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Power Saws eBay Makita
Refurbished
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 40% -- $71 Buy Now
Amazon   $79 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price