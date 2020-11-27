That's at least $18 less than you'd pay for a new one in local hardware stores. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- up to 3,000 strokes per minute
- tool-less blade exchange
- LED work light
- Model: XRJ01Z
-
Published 19 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- 15-AMP direct drive motor
- dual post compound pivoting arm
- shaft lock for blade changes
- 4,600-RPM
- includes vertical vise, blade, wrench, and triangular rule
- Model: LS1040
- UPC: 883812010722, 061346130233, 088381020107, 728639290592
That's the $41 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year allstate warranty.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay
- 0-2,800 strokes per minute
- 1-1/4" stroke length
- Model: XRJ04Z-R
It's $69 less than buying them separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Zoro
- includes 2 batteries, charger, and contractor bag
That's around what you'd pay for the miter saw elsewhere (with the stand costing another $200 then). Buy Now at Home Depot
- miter saw: bevels 0 to 48 to the left and 0 to 3 to the right
- miter saw: 13 positive stops
- stand: supports up to 16ft. of material and up to 500 lbs.
- Model: DWS713W723
That's $130 off and the best price we could find.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.99 delivery fee. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The product ships with all relevant accessories.
- extended table support piece
- 16" extruded aluminum rail
- tilting bevel table for 22.5 and 45 bevel cuts
- Model: R4021
- UPC: 648846068688
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Home Depot
- up to 800 MWO & 4500 RPM
- Up to 45-degree bevel cut
- 1-9/16" cutting at 90 degrees
- Model: DCS571B
That's $51 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Battery and charger not included.
- 9.5-ft. maximum length
- up to 6" cutting diameter
- automatic oiler
- Model: P4360BTL
Save between $148 and $206 with these in cart discounts. They're the best prices we've seen. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Samsonite via eBay
- 20" for $41.99 ($148 off)
- 24" for $53.24 ($159 off)
- 29" for $64.49 ($206 off)
- Model: 62251XXXX
That's the best price we could find by $19, although most major retailers charge around $249. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- translucent OLED touchscreen
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- indoor and outdoor air quality monitoring
- integrated occupancy sensor
- Model: SIO2-10000
Save on wide variety of over 11,000 items including car chargers, memory cards, smart displays, small appliances, video games, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Chefman 10L Multifunction Digital Air Fryer for $69.99 (low by $60).
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Take $25 off orders of $100 or more on over 300 Makita tools. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Makita 2-Gallon Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum for $155.18.
It's $145 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 1/2" driver-drill w/ 2-speeds
- variable speed impact driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- recipro saw
- 18V LXT vacuum
- 18V LXT LED flashlight
- two 18V LXT lithium-ion 3Ah Batteries
- charger
- tool bag
- Model: XT614SX1
- UPC: 088381888479
Save on drills, circular saws, angle grinders, rotary hammers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Makita 18V LXT Li-Ion 6-1/2" Circular Saw for $74.99 ($55 off).
That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by We Are Tools via eBay.
- variable speed up to 2,900 rpm
- up to 1,460 in. lbs. of torque
- all-metal gear housing
- LED worklight
- Model: XDT11Z
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|40%
|--
|$71
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$79 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register