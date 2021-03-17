New
eBay · 55 mins ago
Certified Refurb Makita 18V X2 LXT Cordless Rear Handle 7.25" Circular Saw (No Battery)
$119 $140
free shipping

Coupon code "PREP4SPRING20" drops it to $80 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
Features
  • 5,100 RPM
  • brushless motor
  • automatic speed & torque adjustment
  • Model: XSR01Z
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PREP4SPRING20"
  • Expires 3/22/2021
    Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Circular Saws eBay Makita
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 14% -- $119 Buy Now