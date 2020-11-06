New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Makita 18V LXT Li-ion Cordless Recipro Saw
$113 $250
free shipping

That's $86 less than buying new. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
  • This deal is for the tool only; batteries and charger are sold separately.
Features
  • 2-speed brushless motor
  • variable speed trigger
  • includes blade
  • Model: XRJ05Z
