That's $86 less than buying new. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- This deal is for the tool only; batteries and charger are sold separately.
- 2-speed brushless motor
- variable speed trigger
- includes blade
- Model: XRJ05Z
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- 15-AMP direct drive motor
- dual post compound pivoting arm
- shaft lock for blade changes
- 4,600-RPM
- includes vertical vise, blade, wrench, and triangular rule
- Model: LS1040
- UPC: 883812010722, 061346130233, 088381020107, 728639290592
You'd pay around $44 more if you bought it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 3,700 RPM motor
- compact ergonomic design
- heavy gauge
- Model: XSS02ZR
That's $130 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The product ships with all relevant accessories.
- extended table support piece
- 16" extruded aluminum rail
- tilting bevel table for 22.5 and 45 bevel cuts
- Model: R4021
- UPC: 648846068688
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Home Depot
- up to 800 MWO & 4500 RPM
- Up to 45-degree bevel cut
- 1-9/16" cutting at 90 degrees
- Model: DCS571B
That's $51 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Battery and charger not included.
- 9.5-ft. maximum length
- up to 6" cutting diameter
- automatic oiler
- Model: P4360BTL
Most stores charge $129. Buy Now at Amazon
- single bevel
- 15-Amp motor
- 0-52° miter angle range
- 0-45° bevel range
- Model: C10FCGS
- UPC: 717709027633
Take up half off over 900 refurbished items on eBay. There's a wide variety of discounted deals, including audio equipment, robot vacuums, laptops, power tools, and kitchen items. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty information.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
It's $130 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by boytone via eBay
- built-in NFC
- Model: SC-NA10
It's $145 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 1/2" driver-drill w/ 2-speeds
- variable speed impact driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- recipro saw
- 18V LXT vacuum
- 18V LXT LED flashlight
- two 18V LXT lithium-ion 3Ah Batteries
- charger
- tool bag
- Model: XT614SX1
- UPC: 088381888479
Save on drills, circular saws, angle grinders, rotary hammers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Makita 18V LXT Li-Ion 6-1/2" Circular Saw for $74.99 ($55 off).
That's a low by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- allows use of Fein, Craftsman, Ridgid, or Ryobi Accessories with Makita multi-tools
- Model: 196271-6
That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by We Are Tools via eBay.
- variable speed up to 2,900 rpm
- up to 1,460 in. lbs. of torque
- all-metal gear housing
- LED worklight
- Model: XDT11Z
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|54%
|--
|$113
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register