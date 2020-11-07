New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Makita 18V LXT Cut-Off/Angle Grinder
$86 $140
free shipping

It's $11 under the best price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A 2-year Allstate warranty is provided.
  • It's sold by CPO Outlet via eBay.
  • Note a battery and charger are not included.
Features
  • 10,000 RPM
  • built-in LED protection circuit with over-torque control
  • ergonomic shape
  • built-in electronic control circuit with LED warning lights
  • slide switch with lock-on
  • Model: XAG01Z
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay Makita
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 38% -- $86 Buy Now