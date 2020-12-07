New
eBay · 43 mins ago
Certified Refurb Makita 12V Max CXT Li-ion 3.4" Cordless Circular Saw
$59 $100
free shipping

With coupon code "PWRTL15", that's $20 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
Features
  • 1500 RPM
  • tilting base for bevel cuts
  • 1" max cutting depth
  • Model: SH02Z-R
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PWRTL15"
  • Expires 12/12/2020
    Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Circular Saws eBay Makita
Refurbished Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 40% -- $59 Buy Now