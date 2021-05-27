Mainstays 13.2-Gallon Motion Sensor Trash Can for $35

It's $10 less than our previous mention, $13 off the list price, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- automatic and manual modes
- compatible with standard 13-gallon liners
- Model: MS-50-22
Apply coupon code "MUGSVL" when you buy Vertuo coffee to get a free set of two Vertuo Coffee Mugs, or "CUPS4YOU" when you buy original coffee, for a free set of two Origin Espresso Cups and one free sleeve of Envivo Lungo coffee. Apply coupon code "HEROIC21" with a Vertuo or original coffee purchase to get a free Nomad travel bottle. Shop Now at Nespresso
Save on blenders, mini fridges, air fryers, kettles, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
Start the summer grilling season off right and save on a range of barbecue grills and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- WeatherStrong outdoor kitchen sets do not get free shipping, but everything else in the sale does.
- Pictured is the Royal Gourmet Charcoal Grill for $199.99 (low by $8).
Save on over 80 kitchen items from Le Creuset, J.A. Henckels, Hampton Forge, Cuisinart, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the J.A. Henckels Dynamic 15-Piece Cutlery Set for $93.93 (low by $6).
Save on patio and garden items, clothing, electronics, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- Thank you for the reader feedback, for ease, we've included a link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) here.
Grab this household essential at a very popular price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Add to an order of $35 or more to bag free shipping, otherwise a $5.99 fee will apply.
- in a range of sizes
- 800 MPR
- lasts up to three months
It's $39 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Green.
- table has a tempered glass top
- clip-on weather-resistant cushions
- includes 1 loveseat, 2 chairs, and a coffee table
That's a savings of $33 (over 50% off). Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in several colors (Royal Spice pictured).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- 4 bath towels (52" x 27" each)
- 4 hand towels (26" x 16" each)
- 10 washcloths (12" x 12" each)
- 100% cotton
That's a savings of $33. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99 or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- Available in several colors (Clearly Aqua pictured).
- 100% cotton
- includes 4 bath, 4 hand, and 10 washcloths
