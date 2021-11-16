That's the best price we could find by $129. Buy Now at Newegg
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i7-1185G7 Evo 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 4K 3840x2160 (2160p) UHD LCD display
- 16GB RAM + 1TB NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: Summit E14 A11SCS-088
-
Expires 11/23/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
You'd pay $250 more direct from the brand. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-11400H 2.7GHz Tiger Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: GF66 11UC-453
That's $51 under our September mention and the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10875H 2.3GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) 240Hz display
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 10SE-620
That's $54 under Lenovo's direct price. Buy Now at eBay
- Intel Core i5-L16G7 1.4GHz Lakefield 5-core CPU
- 13.3" QXGA 1536x2048 Foldable 2K OLED touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 20RK000PUS
That's $270 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: K513EA-OB74
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's a savings of $161 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Gemini Lake R 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smi153w10p1c5103p
Save on headphones, motherboards, gaming chairs, laptops, TVs, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
These are already Staff Pick discounts on computers and electronics, and they come with a Black Friday price guarantee (explained below). Shop Now at Newegg
- The Price Protection means if you buy a marked product anytime through November 21, and it gets discounted to a lower price at Newegg on or before November 30, they'll refund you the difference. (The refund will be processed by December 6.)
- Pictured is the Warmlrec Infrared Electric Patio Heater for $81.59 ($32 off).
After coupon code "EMCAYAA22", that's $529 less than you'd pay for these items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Newegg
- It also includes the Crysis Remastered Trilogy and Humankind for PC. (They'd cost $90 separately elsewhere.)
- motherboard features six SATA 6Gb/s ports, five M.2 slots, and support for 10 rear and 10 front USB ports
That's the lowest price we could find for these items by $19, although you'd mostly pay $1,150 or more buying them separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Newegg
- CPU features 8 cores, a 3.5GHz base frequency (5.3GHz max), and 16MB L3 cache
- motherboard supports Intel 11th, 10th, Pentium Gold, and Celeron CPUs and features an Intel Z590 chipset, 2 M.2 sockets, 8 SATA 6Gb/s ports, 2 PCIe 4.0 x16 slots, and PCIe 3.0 x4 slot
You'd pay over $200 for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- It's backed by a 180-day MSI warranty.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh w/ 144Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: G271
You'd pay at least $300 for this CPU from most sellers with decent stock, and a similar backpack would cost you at least $48. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- 10 Cores / 24 Threads
- Socket Type LGA 1700
- Up to 3.7 GHz Unlocked
- Compatible with Intel 600 series chipset based motherboards
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Newegg
|31%
|--
|$1299
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register