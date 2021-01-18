Costco · 14 mins ago
MSI Optix 27" 1080p IPS Gaming Monitor
$170 $200
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find for an in stock unit by $70. Buy Now at Costco

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
  • AMD FreeSync variable refresh w/ 144Hz refresh rate
  • 2 HDMI inputs
  • Model: G271
  • Expires 2/7/2021
    Published 14 hr ago
