- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: Modern 15 A10M-656
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i7-1185G7 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: PRESTIGE14EVO220
- AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: M712DA-WH34
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 3.30 GHz 6-core CPU
- 16" QHD 2560x1440 IPS LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82L500F5US
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 11th-Gen. i4 14" Laptop for $999 ($1,460 off).
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
