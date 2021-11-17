It's a savings of $350 off list and the best price we could find by $300. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft Store via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-11400H 2.7GHz Tiger Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: Katana GF66 11UC-453
That's the best we could find by $12. Buy Now at Walmart
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" thin bezel HD IPS display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: B10MW-014
You'd pay $250 more direct from the brand. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-11400H 2.7GHz Tiger Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: GF66 11UC-453
That's $51 under our September mention and the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10875H 2.3GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) 240Hz display
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 10SE-620
That's the best price we could find by $129. Buy Now at Newegg
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i7-1185G7 Evo 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 4K 3840x2160 (2160p) UHD LCD display
- 16GB RAM + 1TB NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: Summit E14 A11SCS-088
That's $270 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: K513EA-OB74
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH00001
Apply coupon code "HOT7290DEAL" to get this deal on laptops in a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- All Dell refurb items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Excludes clearance items.
That's a savings of $161 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Gemini Lake R 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smi153w10p1c5103p
It's the best price we've seen. (You'd pay over $200 for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by steve deap via eBay.
- high-performance console
- arcade-quality multiplayer controller
- 2 sets of 8 action buttons and pinball controls
- 150 built-in games, plus 10 bonus games
- 3 free months of ArcadeNet
- Model: HA2802D
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by wholesale_connection via eBay
- radio tuner, digital tuner, karaoke
- digital coaxial RCA, USB
That's a savings of $11 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured)
You'd pay over $200 for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- It's backed by a 180-day MSI warranty.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh w/ 144Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: G271
You'd pay at least $300 for this CPU from most sellers with decent stock, and a similar backpack would cost you at least $48. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- 10 Cores / 24 Threads
- Socket Type LGA 1700
- Up to 3.7 GHz Unlocked
- Compatible with Intel 600 series chipset based motherboards
