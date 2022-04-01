Use coupon code "VGAMSET274" and the rebate linked below to get this price – you'd pay around $280 elsewhere for this. Buy Now at Newegg
- Click here for instructions on redeeming the rebate.
- 1354 MHz core clock
- HDMI, DisplayPort, and DVI outputs
- Model: GeForce GTX 1050 TI GAMING X 4G
- UPC: 824142152881, 824142137420
Getting a big-brand graphics card on sale from a reputable store is a hard task right now. This one has dropped by $100 and comes with Far Cry 6, Resident Evil 8, and a 1-month XBox Game Pass for free. Buy Now at Newegg
- up to 1,925mHz core clock speed
- HDMI and 3 DisplayPort outputs
- Model: RX6900XT PGD 16GO
Snag discounts on monitors, desktops, SSDs, power supplies, TVs, and much more, including this Rosewill PMG750 80 Plus Gold Power supply for $89.99, which is $95 off list. Shop Now at Newegg
Save on over 200 titles including DragonBall FighterZ: Standard Edition, Halo: Infinite, Fallout: New Vegas: Ultimate Edition, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4: Deluxe Edition, and many more. Even better, select titles receive an additional 10% off with mobile check out and the code listed on the product page. Shop Now at Newegg
- Pictured is DragonBall FighterZ: Standard Edition for $8 ($52 off list).
It's $65 under list and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
Expand your storage with this deal that is best price we could find by $5. Apply coupon code "344TEXP" to snag the savings. Buy Now at Newegg
- Available in Red at this price.
- works w/ USB 2.0 & 3.0
- compatible w/ PC & Mac
- Model: STKC4000403
That's a savings of $300 off list price, and a good way to get your hands on an RTX 3000-series GPU. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display w/ 144Hz refresh rate
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10
- Model: Sword15001
That is $90 below our previous mention, and the second lowest price it has been on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 11UGK-001
Enjoy RTX 3050-powered DLSS gaming for $300 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake octa-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3050 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: Crosshair15B
That is a $289 under drop from the list price, the best price we have seen by $4, and a low today by $90. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM and 1TB SDD
- Windows 10 Home
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB graphics
- Model: A11UEK
More Offers
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Newegg
|13%
|--
|$250
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$335 (exp 3 mos ago)
|$297
|Check Price
|Walmart
|--
|$320
|Check Price
