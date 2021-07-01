MSI GP66 Leopard 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" 144Hz Gaming Laptop w/ RTX 3070 8GB GPU for $1,680

That's the lowest price we could find for this particular configuration by $120. Plus, it's worth noting that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU is still sold out most places (or for sale with severely marked up prices from third party sellers), so it's a major perk having it included here. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by antonline via eBay.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GP66431
Save $300 off list price. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Intel Core i7-10750H 2.60GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "2021JULYDEAL1" to save. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Not valid on clearance items.
It's $70 under list price. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150U 2.4GHz quad-core processor
- 17.3" 1600x900 LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2V2H8AV_1
Save $139 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit in S mode
That's a savings of $189 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD
- Intel Iris Xe graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Take an extra 15% off Certified Refurb Bose headphones, speakers, and subwoofers. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $113.90 after in-cart discount ($86 off list).
Save on watches, tech, vacuums, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
