MSI GP66 Leopard 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" 144Hz Gaming Laptop w/ RTX 3070 8GB GPU for $1,680
New
eBay · 30 mins ago
MSI GP66 Leopard 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" 144Hz Gaming Laptop w/ RTX 3070 8GB GPU
$1,680 $1,800
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for this particular configuration by $120. Plus, it's worth noting that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU is still sold out most places (or for sale with severely marked up prices from third party sellers), so it's a major perk having it included here. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by antonline via eBay.
Features
  • 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: GP66431
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Laptops eBay MSI
Core i7 15.6 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 6% -- $1680 Buy Now