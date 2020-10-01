New
eBay · 27 mins ago
MSI GE66 Comet Lake i7 15.6" 240Hz Gaming Laptop w/ 32GB RAM & RTX 2070 Super 8GB GPU
$2,100 $2,200
free shipping

It's a savings of $100 off list price. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 240hz display
  • 32GB RAM and 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: GE66048
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops eBay MSI
Core i7 Gaming 15.6 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 4% -- $2100 Buy Now