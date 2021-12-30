It's $380 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10875H 2.3GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 3849 x 2160 (4K) display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX2060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10
- Model: Creator15257
Apply coupon code "NY15OFF" to knock $396 off. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express Store via eBay
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics
- Model: A11UEK-084
That's $670 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by The Max Mart via eBay.
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i7-1185G7 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: PRESTIGE14EVO220
You'd pay $100 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Newegg via eBay
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: Modern 15 A10M-656
Apply the code from the product pages to get extra savings. Save on over 200 configurations. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Athlon Gold 13.3" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $349 after savings ($250 off).
It's $310 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 3.30 GHz 6-core CPU
- 16" QHD 2560x1440 IPS LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82L500F5US
Apply code "VOSTRO40" to save $371 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Pro (includes Windows 11 Pro license)
That's $30 under last month's mention and the best price we could find now by $79. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 1.7GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home in S mode
- Model: 4J8C8UA
Most stores charge $5,999 or more for this unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 22,000W (LP) / 19,500W (NG)
- Mobile Link status monitoring on phone, tablet, PC, etc.
- Model: 70432
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Knock an extra 15% off orders of $25 or more via coupon code "NY15OFF". Save on tools, TVs, clothing, shoes, home items, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon can be used twice per account.
- $500 max discount.
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
