11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H 1.9GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- Redeem this $100 mail-in rebate to yield a final total of $999.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H 1.9GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD, and 512GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB graphics
- Model: Pulse GL66 11UDK-076
11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display w/ 144Hz refresh rate
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10
- Model: Sword15001
10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" thin bezel HD IPS display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: B10MW-014
10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10500H 2.5GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10500H 2.5GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX3060 graphics
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Model: GF65213
Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-11400H 2.7GHz Tiger Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: GF66 11UC-453
AMD 3015e Processor 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- AMD 3015e Processor 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Pro 64
- Model: 82N9S00A00
10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 4GB RAM; 128 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512JA-PH31-BAC
Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82FG0163US
11th-generation Intel Core i3-1125G4 2.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 11th-generation Intel Core i3-1125G4 2.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 IPS micro-edge display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 14-dq2031tg
Save on computers, storage, electronics, gaming, GPUs, RAM, and much more, often with extra savings via on-page coupon codes.
Save on headphones, motherboards, gaming chairs, laptops, TVs, and more.
These are already Staff Pick discounts on computers and electronics, and they come with a Black Friday price guarantee (explained below). Shop Now at Newegg
- The Price Protection means if you buy a marked product anytime through November 21, and it gets discounted to a lower price at Newegg on or before November 30, they'll refund you the difference. (The refund will be processed by December 6.)
- Pictured is the Warmlrec Infrared Electric Patio Heater for $81.59 ($32 off).
Save on everything from hand and power tools, chargers, computer accessories, auto accessories, and more.
Pictured is the Aukey Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $28.99 (low by $31).
- Pictured is the Aukey Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $28.99 (low by $31).
10th Generation Intel Core i7-10875H 2.3GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10875H 2.3GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) 240Hz display
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 10SE-620
It's backed by a 180-day MSI warranty.
- It's backed by a 180-day MSI warranty.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh w/ 144Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: G271
1920x1080 (1080p) native resoution
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resoution
- 144Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort
- Model: OPTIXG272
Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- 10 Cores / 24 Threads
- Socket Type LGA 1700
- Up to 3.7 GHz Unlocked
- Compatible with Intel 600 series chipset based motherboards
