Walmart · 51 mins ago
MSI GF65 10th-Gen i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop
$799 $979
Features
  • 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: GF65645
