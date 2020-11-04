New
$799 $979
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $120. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GF65645
Details
Microsoft Store · 5 days ago
Microsoft Surface Go 10th-Gen. i5 12.4" Touch Laptop
from $90 w/ trade-in
free shipping
Save up to $460 when you trade in your old device via the instructions below. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
Tips
- Click "Learn More" under "Trade-in and upgrade". On the subsequent page, scroll down to the "Trade-in and upgrade to the new Surface Laptop Go" banner and click "Start a trade-in". Follow the instructions from there.
- Trade-in value varies by device.
- Select laptops, tablets, phones, and game consoles are eligible.
New
Walmart · 49 mins ago
HP Pavilion GTX 1650 Coffee Lake i5 15.6" Gaming Laptop
$449 $589
free shipping
Save $140 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- Intel Core i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 15-dk0096wm
Adorama · 1 mo ago
Adorama Weekend Warehouse Sale
up to 80% off
free shipping
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
Ends Today
Razer · 2 days ago
Razer Halloween Last Chance Deals
Up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on laptops, peripherals, earbuds, and more. Shop Now at Razer
New
Walmart · 20 mins ago
Walmart Black Friday Sale
Now Live
Walmart's Black Friday Sale is on now! Shop discounted, TVs, laptops, toys, small appliances, automotive, beauty, and much, much more. Buy Now at Walmart
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Instant Pot Viva 6-Quart 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker
$49 $100
free shipping
That's $71 less than you'd pay for a 6-quart 9-in-1 version on Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- in Black Stainless
Features
- 15 smart programs, including new cake, egg, and sterilize programs
- stainless steel pot
- 10+ safety features
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Gourmia 8-Qt. Stainless Steel Digital Air Fryer
$49
free shipping
That's $71 less than you'd pay at Kohl's. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- 12 one-touch cooking functions
- dehydrate function
- guided cooking prompts
- non-stick, dishwasher safe pan and crisper tray
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 6-Quart Programmable Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer
$79 $150
free shipping
Save $71 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- detachable Air Fryer lid
- 11 smart programs
- 10+ safety features
