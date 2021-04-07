New
$1,150 $1,399
$10 shipping
That's the best price we could find by $419. Buy Now at Costco
- Warehouse pickup is free for members.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 2.60GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz display
- 16GB RAM, 1TB 5400RPM hard drive, & 512GB NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 10SE-008
