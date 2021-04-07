New
Costco · 20 mins ago
MSI GE75 Raider 10th-Gen i7 17.3" Laptop w/ 6GB GPU
$1,150 $1,399
$10 shipping

That's the best price we could find by $419. Buy Now at Costco

  • Warehouse pickup is free for members.
Features
  • 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 2.60GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz display
  • 16GB RAM, 1TB 5400RPM hard drive, & 512GB NVMe SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 10SE-008
  • Expires 5/2/2021
    Published 20 min ago
