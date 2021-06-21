MD Sports 4-Piece Table Tennis Table for $129

That's $51 less than you'd pay at Home Depot, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in three colors (Blue/White pictured).
- Table measures 9' x 5'
- Fold-up 4-piece design Includes a net, two net posts, two paddles, and two balls
- Model: TTT415_027M
Published 32 min ago
