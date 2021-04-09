That's the best price we could find by $69. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- fits 15" laptop, 10" tablet, and accessories
- adjustable waist belt and shoulder harness
- built-in weather cover
- Model: LP36970
-
Expires in 17 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save $170 off list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- polycarbonate hardshell front
- 17" tech compartment
- expandable main compartment
- Model: CL90001
Choose from the Volkano Scholar or Volkano District Backpacks. Each bag holds laptops up to 15.6". Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Volkano Scholar Backpack for $5.60 (low by $14).
Apply coupon code "SIJRSUA2" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several styles and colors (Gray Kb3336 pictured).
- Sold by OutdoorLifestyle-US via Amazon.
- fits 17.3" laptops
- water resistant
Apply coupon code "PZY238" for the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at Proozy
- Available in Black.
- water-resistant finish
- abrasion-resistant bottom panel
- compression molded shoulder straps & back panel
- 15.6" TSA friendly laptop sleeve
That's about the same price most vendors charge for the camera and lens alone. You'll pay around $134 for the accessories if purchased separately. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- EOS 80D DSLR camera body
- EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM lens
- SanDisk Extreme Pro 64GB UHS-I SDXC memory card
- Ruggard Journey 44 DSLR shoulder bag
- Corel PaintShop Pro 2021 Ultimate for PC
- Model: 1263C005 Kit
It's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- This model is a Latin America variant but is LTE compatible with U.S. GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile.
- Available in Aura Black.
- 6.8" 1440x3040 AMOLED touchscreen
- Exynos 9825 8-core CPU
- 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage
- rear quadruple-camera array (16MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide, 12MP telephoto, & DepthVision cameras), 10MP front camera
- 4K UHD video capture at up to 60 fps (front & rear cameras)
- Android 9.0 Pie
- built-in S-Pen stylus
- Model: SM-N975FD256BK
That's the lowest price we've seen for this model. Most stores charge $839 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: VGY-00001
It's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core i5-8257U 1.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- USB-C Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort, HDMI
- MacOS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MXK32LL/A
It's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Adorama
- YKK zippers
- adjustable straps
- fits 15" laptop & 10" tablet
- TPU water-repellent coating
- Model: LP36989
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|B&H Photo Video
|69%
|--
|$80
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register