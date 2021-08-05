Logitech MK360 920-003376 wireless keyboard & mouse combo for $25
eBay · 33 mins ago
Open-Box Logitech MK360 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo
$25 $40
free shipping

That's $10 below what you'll pay for a factory sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by poppy9780 via eBay.
  • This item is new but missing the original packaging.
  • No warranty information is provided.
Features
  • MK360 compact qwerty keyboard
  • M325 mouse
  • Model: 920-003376
  • Popularity: 1/5
