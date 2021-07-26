Logitech z533 Multimedia Speaker System for $80
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 1 hr ago
Logitech z533 Multimedia Speaker System
$80 $100
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • two speakers + a subwoofer
  • 55Hz to 200Hz frequency response
  • auxiliary input
  • headphones jack
  • Model: 980-001053
