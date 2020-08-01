That's a savings of $25 off list and the lowest price we could find by about $10. Buy Now at NextWarehouse
- compatible with all iOS devices
- Bluetooth
- rechargeable battery
- includes USB charging cable
- Model: 920-006701
Published 56 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's a savings of $12. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- sculpted mouse with snap-on wireless receiver
- full size keyboard with one-touch hotkeys
- Model: 920-002836
Apply coupon code "30251" to save. That's $20 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- To get this price, pad your order over $100 and apply coupon code "30251".
- connects with up to three devices
- Model: 920-009295
It's $102 under list price.
Update: The price has increased slightly to $48.61. Buy Now at Amazon
- wired gaming mouse w/ 8-color RGB lighting
- mouse has 6 customizable buttons
- Model: 4VC46AA#ABA
It's the best price we could find by a buck, but most stores charge $129 or more. Buy Now at Adorama
- compatible with Surface Pro 4, Surface Book, and Surface Studio
- natural arc and slope
- double-cushioned palm rest
- Bluetooth interface
- Model: 3RA-00022
While not the best price we've seen, it's one of the few times we've seen a Logitech webcam under $50 available in nearly half a year. It's also the best price we could currently find by $12. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Availability may vary by zip code.
- This item is available for in-store pickup only. (Curbside pickup may be available.)
- 1280x720 video at 30 fps
- 3-megapixel still resolution
- USB
- Model: 960-000581
That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find from a reliable seller with stock by $160. Buy Now at Adorama
- This item is currently backordered but can be ordered now at this price. It will ship when it becomes available.
- up to 1080p video at 30 fps
- omni-directional dual stereo microphones
- USB 2.0
- 78° wide lens
- Model: 960000764
It's $6 under list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 3.5mm wired
- Model: 78001492
That's a savings of $21 and the lowest price we could find (most retailers charge at least a buck more). Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Requires 1 AA battery.
- laser tracking technology
- adjustable cursor speed
- stowable USB receiver
- 2.4GHz RF wireless connectivity
- compatible with PC and Mac
- up to 30-foot wireless range
- on/off power saver button
- Model: 910-001799
