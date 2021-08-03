Logitech K750 Wireless Solar Keyboard for Mac for $29
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Logitech K750 Wireless Solar Keyboard for Mac
$29 $60
free shipping

That's at least $26 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit today, a savings of $31 off list, and the best price we've seen for it in either new or open-box conditions. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by poppy9780 via eBay.
  • 1/3" thick
  • compatible with Apple Mac OS X 10.4 or later
  • 2.4GHz wireless
  • 13 programmable F-keys
  • concave key cap design
  • Model: 920-003472
