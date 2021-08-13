Logitech K400 Wireless Touchpad Keyboard for $15

That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Or, get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- requires two AA batteries (installed)
- built-in multitouch touchpad
- Bluetooth and auxiliary USB connectivity
- 86 keys
- Model: 920-003070
That's $10 below what you'll pay for a factory sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by poppy9780 via eBay.
- This item is new but missing the original packaging.
- No warranty information is provided.
- MK360 compact qwerty keyboard
- M325 mouse
- Model: 920-003376
That's at least $25 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by poppy9780 via eBay.
- keyboard features an ergonomic design and 1-touch hot keys
- USB wireless receiver
- Model: 920-008001
Clip the on-page 40% off coupon and apply code "H5HMRJ6W" to save $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Gray at this price.
- Sold by Thousandshores Inc via Amazon.
- Bluetooth 5.1
- switch between 3 devices w/ single button
- wide compatibility
- rechargeable battery
- Model: BKA26S
Coupon code "50DEAL" takes half off for the lowest price we found by $8. Buy Now at Aukey
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders over $25.
- 104-key rollover with anti-ghosting
- 14 different LED backlight effects
- blue switches
- Model: KM-G16
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "SAVEONMARVO" for a savings of 18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue Switch (pictured) and Red Switch.
- Sold by Marvo Legends via Amazon.
- honeycomb shell design
- 87 keys
- NKRO anti-ghosting
- RGB backlit
- 6 programmable buttons
- 6,400 DPI
- ergonomic leather wrist rest
- Model: CM373
That's a savings of $110 under list price. Buy Now at HP
- HP M24f 23.8" 1080p IPS FreeSync Monitor
- Koss SB45 USB Communication Headset
- HP Pavilion Keyboard and Mouse 200
- HP USB-C Travel Hub G2
That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available at this price in Red.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 76-can capacity
- insulated with Ultratherm foam
- Model: 50108
That's $7 under list price, and most stores charge closer to $50 for a similar pair of Levi's. Buy Now at Walmart
- In several colors (Total Eclipse pictured).
- There are a couple priced around $13 with low stock. Pickup varies by option.
At $600 off, that's a savings of more than 45%. Buy Now at Walmart
- The QS26 model is also available for $760.
- LCD display
- 36V lithium battery
- 350W motor
- 21-speed transmission
- 5 pedal assist modes
- bike lock
- Model: SH26
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- A link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) is available here.
At more than half off, it's the lowest price we found by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- customizable RGB lighting
- 11 programmable buttons
- 16000 dpi sensor
- Model: 910-005469
You'd pay over $100 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 78° field of view
- 1080p at 30fps / 720p at 60fps
- Model: 960-001176
Use coupon code "MXMASTER50" for an extra $10 off and a low by $35. Buy Now at Lenovo
- speed-adaptive scroll wheel
- USB Type-A interface
- up to 4,000 DPI
- Model: 78016250
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- 25,600-DPI
- LightSync RGB
- 8 programmable buttons
- next-Gen HERO 25K sensor
- Model: 910-005270
