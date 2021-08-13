Logitech K400 Wireless Touchpad Keyboard for $15
Walmart · 54 mins ago
Logitech K400 Wireless Touchpad Keyboard
$15 $20
free shipping w/ $35

That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Or, get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
  • requires two AA batteries (installed)
  • built-in multitouch touchpad
  • Bluetooth and auxiliary USB connectivity
  • 86 keys
  • Model: 920-003070
