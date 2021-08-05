Logitech G413 Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $36
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Logitech G413 Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$36 $90
free shipping

That's $23 under our December mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $27.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Hdetron-Store via eBay.
Features
  • Romer-Gmechanical switch
  • USB pass-through port
  • 12 programmable F-keys
  • Red LED keys
  • Model: 920-008300
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Keyboards eBay Logitech
Staff Pick Mac Popularity: 4/5
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 60% -- $36 Buy Now
Amazon 30% $63 (exp 1 mo ago) $63 Check Price
Newegg   $60 (exp 2 yrs ago) -- Check Price