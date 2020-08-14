New
Adorama · 30 mins ago
Logitech C920s HD Pro Webcam
$80
free shipping

This is a classic pro webcam, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • 1080p at 30 fps
  • Wide 78° Diagonal Field of View
  • HD Auto-Focus
  • Automatic Light Correction
  • Model: 960-001257
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Webcams Adorama Logitech
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
jgracia7
it's currently on back order
45 min ago

Expired Offers

expired
B&H Photo Video · 3 mos ago
Logitech C920s HD Pro Webcam
$70 $80
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • This item is on backorder and should arrive sometime in June.
Features
  • 1080p at 30 fps
  • Wide 78° Diagonal Field of View
  • HD Auto-Focus
  • Automatic Light Correction
  • Model: 960-001257
↑ less
Buy Now