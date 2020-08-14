This is a classic pro webcam, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- 1080p at 30 fps
- Wide 78° Diagonal Field of View
- HD Auto-Focus
- Automatic Light Correction
- Model: 960-001257
That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find from a reliable seller with stock by $160. Buy Now at Adorama
- This item is currently backordered but can be ordered now at this price. It will ship when it becomes available.
- up to 1080p video at 30 fps
- omni-directional dual stereo microphones
- USB 2.0
- 78° wide lens
- Model: 960000764
Save on a range of webcams from Logitech, Adesso, Tropro, Microsoft, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
Apply coupon code "EL8QIS5D" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lovcoyo via Amazon.
- plug and play
- rotates 180°
- built-in mic
Get half off by applying coupon code "50LYA6Z7". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Gangjinli via Amazon.
- 130° viewing angle
- 1080p video at 30fps
- built-in digital stereo mic
- automatic noise reduction
Coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" drops it to $6 under the next best price we found. Buy Now at Lenovo
- facial recognition for Windows Hello
- plug-and-play USB connectivity
- internal slicing privacy shutter
- 360° pan/tilt controls
- wide view 75° lens
- Model: 4XC0V13599
Save on thousands of items, from photography, to computers, to audio, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
- Most items receive free shipping.
Save on phone covers, iPads, laptops, and more, with savings of up to 40%. Shop Now at Adorama
- Many items receive free shipping. Check the product page for shipping information.
It's $350 under list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- Dolby Atmos ready
- 25mm soft dome tweeter
- dual 102mm 5" polyfiber woofers
That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- email, texts, and other notifications
- GPS, GLONASS, and optical heart rate
- sleep tracking
- up to 5-day battery life
- Model: A1619
That's $5 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is out of stock until August
2023 but can be ordered now at this price.
- 33-foot wireless range
- rubber scroll wheel
- on/off switch and sleep mode
- advanced optical mouse tracking technology
- Model: M330
It's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most stores charge $39 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Bluetooth 3.0
- connect up to 3 devices simultaneously
- hot keys to easily switch devices
- Model: K380
Save $5 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes USB receiver and batteries
- 2.4GHz wireless connection
- adjustable keyboard height
- 33-foot wireless range
- low-profile keys
- Model: 920-007897
That's a savings of $25 off list and the lowest price we could find by about $10. Buy Now at NextWarehouse
- compatible with all iOS devices
- Bluetooth
- rechargeable battery
- includes USB charging cable
- Model: 920-006701
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- This item is on backorder and should arrive sometime in June.
- 1080p at 30 fps
- Wide 78° Diagonal Field of View
- HD Auto-Focus
- Automatic Light Correction
- Model: 960-001257
