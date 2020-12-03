It's $11 under list and the best price we could find, although it's price matched at several places. Buy Now at eBay
- 1280x720 video at 30 fps
- 3-megapixel still resolution
- USB
- Model: 960-000694
Published 27 min ago
Popularity: 1/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Staples
- 1080p at 30 fps
- wide 78° diagonal field of view
- HD auto-focus
- auto light corection
- Model: 960-001257
Apply coupon code "A5QVEJMI" for a savings of $10. That's $2 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by New South xnf via Amazon.
- 1080p at 30fps
- 5-foot USB cable
- 360° rotating base
Save $11 under our mention from last month, and a total of $21 off, with coupon code "ZYT2H5IE". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Hokonui (Independent R&D) via Amazon.
- 1080p and 30fps
- 120° wide angle view
- includes mounting clip and tripod
- built-in noise reducing microphone
- Model: KFiAQ--18
Clip the $3 off coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "PSJR8YYQ" to save $33 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetaku-US via Amazon.
- compatible with Mac and Windows
- noise reducing microphone
- physical privacy cover
- 100° viewing angle
- 1080p resolution
- Model: 672
That's an $8 low. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 1080p FHD video conferencing
- two integrated mics
- USB 2.0
- Model: GXC1B34793
Save on a range of electronics, small appliances, TVs, gaming accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Dell 27" IPS LED FHD FreeSync Monitor (SE2719HR) for $119.99 (low by $20).
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black/Active Gold and in limited sizes in
Legend Ink/White.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's $45 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black
- Sold by Shoebacca via eBay
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
A number of Logitech mice and keyboards get big discounts; most are at least 30% off and at or near all-time price lows. They all ship for free. Shop Now at Staples
- Logitech M510 Wireless Laser Mouse for $17.99 (pictured, $7 off)
That's a low by $4, although most stores charge at least $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be back in stock on December 13 but can be ordered now.
- compatible with PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
- 50mm audio drivers
- 6mm boom mic
- Model: G332
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- 33ft range
- 8 hot keys
- AAA batteries included
- Model: 920-003051
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- requires 2 AA batteries (included)
- Model: M510
