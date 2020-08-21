That's the best price we could find by $5, although most stores charge $130. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Romer-G switches
- 6 programmable G keys
- Bluetooth
- 1ms response rate
- Model: 920-008386
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most stores charge $39 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Bluetooth 3.0
- connect up to 3 devices simultaneously
- hot keys to easily switch devices
- Model: K380
Save $5 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes USB receiver and batteries
- 2.4GHz wireless connection
- adjustable keyboard height
- 33-foot wireless range
- low-profile keys
- Model: 920-007897
That's a savings of $25 off list and the lowest price we could find by about $10. Buy Now at NextWarehouse
- compatible with all iOS devices
- Bluetooth
- rechargeable battery
- includes USB charging cable
- Model: 920-006701
That's a savings of $12. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- sculpted mouse with snap-on wireless receiver
- full size keyboard with one-touch hotkeys
- Model: 920-002836
It's $80 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- cherry mx red switches
- rainbow LED RGB backlit
- 19 different lighting effects
- multiple brightness levels
- Model: K552
Apply coupon code "SAVE10" to get this deal and save $13 off list on this well-reviewed keyboard. (Dell Home is also the only seller offering it right now.)
Update: The price has increased to $21.59. Buy Now at Dell Home
- designed specifically for Chrome OS
- Chrome shortcut keys
- multimedia, calculator, search, system lock, print screen
- Model: KB5220W-C
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Login to your My Best Buy account to get this deal. (It's free to join.)
- dedicated Office 365, search, emoji and media controls
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- white LED backlight
- ABS print prevents keycap color abrasion
- durable membrane key switch
- USB interface
- Model: PB-317US-11474
That's $4 less than you'd pay for a refurb direct from Snow Joe. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 90-day Sun Joe warranty applies.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
That's $194 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- 6.67" 3120x1440 AMOLED HDR10+ touchscreen
- Snapdragon 855 2.84GHz 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB internal storage
- 3 rear cameras (48MP/16MP/8MP)
- pop-up front 16MP selfie camera
- Oxygen OS (based on Android 9 Pie)
- Model: GM1925
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $38. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 3rd Gen Intel i5 Ivy Bridge 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM
- 2TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- 22" widescreen monitor
- keyboard & mouse
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $3. (Apply coupon code "DNALTEC3" to get this price.) Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Available in several colors (Aqua/Black pictured).
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- splashproof, waterproof, dustproof
- up to 30 hours battery life
- 50ft wireless range
- Siri & Google Assistant compatibility
- Model: IMW578-AB
Apply code "EXTRAFIVE" to save an extra 5% off keyboards, mice, headsets, pointers, and more. Shop Now at Lenovo
This is a classic pro webcam, and the best price we could find.
Note: This item is temporarily out of stock, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available. Buy Now at Adorama
- 1080p at 30 fps
- Wide 78° Diagonal Field of View
- HD Auto-Focus
- Automatic Light Correction
- Model: 960-001257
That's $5 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is out of stock until August
2031 but can be ordered now at this price.
- 33-foot wireless range
- rubber scroll wheel
- on/off switch and sleep mode
- advanced optical mouse tracking technology
- Model: M330
That's a low by $6, though most vendors charge at least $70. It's also $7 under our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Optimized at 7.5W for select iPhones, but supports most Qi-enabled phones at 5W.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Daily Steals
|53%
|--
|$70
|Buy Now
|Target
|$45 (exp 7 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Amazon
|$56 (exp 7 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register