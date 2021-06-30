Living Accents Rectangular Fold-in-Half Table for $35 w/ Ace Rewards
Ace Hardware
Living Accents Rectangular Fold-in-Half Table
$35 w/ Ace Rewards $40
free delivery w/ $50

That's the best price we could find by $41. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • Ace Rewards members get this discount. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Features
  • waterproof, stainproof, scratch-resistant, and impact-resistant
  • measures 29.25" H x 30 W" x 72" L
  • for indoor or outdoor use
  • non-marring leg tips
  • 500-lb. capacity
  • Model: TA3072SF
