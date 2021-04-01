That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- glass top
- measures 18" x 18"
- Model: 65-517180LT
It's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Teak.
- portable w/ wheel casters
- measures 29.1” D x 29.6” W x 32.75” H (extended)
- includes 2 drawers, paper towel holder, 2 stools, & drop leaf top
Save over 160 coffee tables, end tables, and console tables. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more. Select items may incur oversize shipping fees.
- Pictured is the Winsome Wood Xola 45" 2-Drawer Wood Console Table for $127.24 (low by $44).
That's the lowest price we could find by $138. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for pickup to save $55 on delivery.
- seats 4
- 200-lb. capacity
- leaves store inside the unit
- measures 68" x 36" x 32" fully extended
- removeable storage shelves and drawers cubbie
- expands from 20.8" side table into a 68" dining table
- Model: QUENNY WHITE
It's $57 under list price. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- measures 37.5" x 20" x 18"
- Model: DSL-9201-L
Save on decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
Shop over 180 items including wasp and hornet killer from $3, utility knives from $5, disinfectant spray from $7, bird feeders from $10, and much more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Suncast Hosemobile 175-foot. Wheeled Hose Cart for $29.99 ($2 off list).
It's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges, which vary by ZIP. (Ace Rewards members also get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. It's free to join.)
- detachable driver
- ergonomic handle
- also fits standard screwdriver bit holder
- Model: 13150103
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges, which vary by ZIP. (Ace Rewards members also get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. It's free to join.)
- magnetic bit retention
- includes 1/4" nut driver, 9-in-1 square drive multi-bit driver, 1" square bit, 2" SQ2 square bit, 2" SQ3 square bit, loop maker, #1 Phillips, #2 Phillips, 1/4" slotted, 3/16" slotted
- Model: 48-22-2132
