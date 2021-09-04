Little Tikes 4-in-1 Sports Edition Trike for $63
Walmart · 11 mins ago
Little Tikes 4-in-1 Sports Edition Trike
$63 $130
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $48, a savings of more than 50% off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • four training stages
  • parking brake
  • padded seat with 3-point seat harness adjusts to 3 positions
  • adjustable, removable shade canopy
  • beverage holder
  • zippered handy pack, and storage bucket
  • folding (and removable) footrests
  • Model: 634369C
