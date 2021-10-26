It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 2 pouches
- hammer sling
- elastic tool slots
- Model: 15040-001
Most third-party eBay sellers charge over $100. (It's also the lowest price we've seen.) Buy Now at Amazon
- weather-resistant polypropylene construction
- measures 23.5" H x 22.1" W x 11.3" D
- central locking system
- 16 removable bins
- caster wheels
- Model: 240762
Third-party eBay sellers charge at least $52 more. Clip the on-page coupon to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Wallmaster via Amazon.
- nine hooks, two rails, and one shelf
- adjustable configuration
- measures 48" x 4"
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS10" for a savings of $4. Buy Now at Aosom
- In Grey at this price.
- 2 pegboards
- 2 shelves
- 50 hooks
That's the best price we could find by $56. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6 zippered compartments & 75 pockets, sleeves, and loops
- adjustable padded shoulder straps & padded handles
- 7" x 5.5" plastic organizer tray
- durable ballistic polyester fabric
- Model: 1132
Save on 50 items from Swann, Google, SimpliSafe, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the 1st-Gen. Google Nest Hub Smart Assistant for $39.99 ($50 off).
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Save on everything from power tool sets, to tool storage, hand tools, automotive accessories, and more. it includes brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Craftsman, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Low water pressure (3 -110 PSI)
- 1.32-GPM water flow rate
- oxygen depletion sensor for indoor use
- Model: AY132B
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 75-lbs. capacity
- measures 4.5" x 17" x 7.6"
- Model: 15097
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- holds up to 25 lbs.
- magnetic dish holds screws, nuts, bolts, & nails
- Model: 15012
That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- holds up to 300 lbs.
- converts to A-frame, extension, trestle-and-plank, 90-degree, and staircase
- Model: 15422-001
